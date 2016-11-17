Eastveldt pips Tavelle’s Academy 2-1
-in u19 football
Eastveldt squeaked past Tavelle’s Academy by a 2-1 scoreline when the Turbo Energy Drink sponsored Fruta Conquerors u19 Academy Football League commenced yesterday at the Tucville Community ground.
First half goals from Paul Chung and Travis Ramnaught in the fifth and 18th ensured the East Ruimveldt-based unit walked away with all three points.
On the other hand, Troy Ross scored for the loser in the 32nd minute. Chung gave Eastveldt the…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
‘I have nothing to say’ -‘Pope’ London mum on sex scandal
-
US$20m Mandela Avenue hotel, mall taking shape
-
`Pope’ London asks congregation for forgiveness
No crime committed in ‘Pope’ London’s sex tapes, attorney says
Gov’t says has received credible info on potential domestic security threat
-
Man dies after Parfait Harmonie collision
-
‘Make Guyana great again’
-
Gunmen beat, terrorise Planters Hall family
Comments
About these comments