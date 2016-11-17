Eastveldt pips Tavelle’s Academy 2-1

Eastveldt squeaked past Tavelle’s Academy by a 2-1 scoreline when the Turbo Energy Drink sponsored Fruta Conquerors u19 Academy Football League commenced yesterday at the Tucville Community ground.

First half goals from Paul Chung and Travis Ramnaught in the fifth and 18th ensured the East Ruimveldt-based unit walked away with all three points.

On the other hand, Troy Ross scored for the loser in the 32nd minute.