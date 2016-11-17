Football federation kicks off Grass Roots festival

With an eye firmly on the discovery and development of future talents, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) officially launched their Grass Roots Festival yesterday.

The event which is slated to commence on Saturday at the Golden Grove Community ground, East Coast of Demerara, will be headed by recently appointed Technical Director, Englishman, Ian Greenwood.

Speaking at the launch of the event held at the GFF Headquarters, the former Leeds United Junior-Coach said the initiative will last for four weeks and will be geared towards children in the age group of 5-12. The programme is slated to start at 10:00hrs and conclude at 14:00hrs.