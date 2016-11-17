Hohns to lead Australia selection panel after Marsh quits

MELBOURNE, (Reuters) – Trevor Hohns has replaced Rod Marsh as chairman of selectors for Cricket Australia (CA) on an interim basis after the former wicketkeeper quit yesterday.

Former Australia captain Greg Chappell, who was the national talent manager, has also been added to the panel in a temporary position, CA said on Thursday.

“It is vital that Australian cricket finds the best candidate for this role,” CA chairman David Peever said in a statement.

“Trevor is highly experienced as a selector, and will ensure we place our best players on the field this summer while we seek a permanent replacement for Rod.”

Marsh, who had already said he would stand down from the role next year, quit after Australia crumbled to an innings and 80-run loss in the second test against South Africa in Hobart.

Australia’s fifth successive test loss gave the Proteas an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Marsh and the selection panel, which included Hohns, former Australia batsman Mark Waugh and head coach Darren Lehmann have been criticised over a number of issues this year.

“Naturally, the board and our senior executive are disappointed with the recent test performances,” Peever said.

“But we have every confidence that all those involved, including our coaching staff and team management, will do their utmost to turn that around.”