St Agnes confident of seizing Pee Wee title from neighbour

Although acknowledging his team’s status as the underdog, Troy Wright, Head Coach of St. Agnes says he is confident his team has the quality to claim the 5th Annual Courts Pee Wee Football Championship.

Second year participants St. Agnes sealed their place in  the final after defeating highly touted West Ruimveldt by a 1-0 scoreline, setting up a grudge match with defending champion and neighbour St. Angela’s on Sunday November 20th. In an exclusive interview following a training session at the Parade Ground, Wright said “We are the underdogs but most of the teams we have beaten are either former champions or finalists. We beat Stella Maris [2014 winner] who is a former champion, Marian …to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

