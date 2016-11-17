Warriors suffer second straight loss

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras, CMC – Trinidad and Tobago’s Soca Warriors suffered their second defeat in five days when they went down 3-1 to Honduras in their second game of the CONCACAF final round 2018 World Cup qualifiers here Tuesday night.

The visitors conceded first half goals through Romell Quioto in the 16th minute and Emilio Izaguirre in the 19th to be down 2-0 at the break, before pulling one back seven minutes following the interval courtesy of Carlyle Mitchell.

However, any hopes of a comeback were squashed when Eddie Hernandez netted in the 81st minute.

Carlysle Mitchell … scored T&T only goal against Honduras in their 3-1 defeat.
Carlysle Mitchell … scored T&T only goal against Honduras in their 3-1 defeat.

The defeat comes on the backs of last Friday’s 2-0 loss to Costa Rica at home and left the Trinidadians one form bottom of the six-nation group without a point.

“We gave up two early goals and allowed them to get on top of us. I thought both goals were preventable,” head coach Stephen Hart said.

“If I remember correctly, for one of the goals we were just physically manhandled. I am not pleased with the level of commitment. Maybe it’s the level of fitness, I would have to see the game again but we are not closing up space quick enough in the transition and getting back into our defending shape after we attack.

“When we do attack, we’re leaving people in isolation so our filling of space both defensively and offensively, we have to put way more physical effort.”

T&T fell behind when goalkeeper Marvin Phillips, a fifth minute replacement for Jan-Michael Williams, failed to keep out Quioto’s shot from just outside the box.

Three minutes later, Phillips found himself beaten again this time through Izaguirre’s left-footed volley.

The visitors hauled themselves back into the contest through Mitchell’s corner in the 52nd but T&T could not find the second goal to pull level.

There was disappointment for them nine minutes from time when substitute Hernandez, who had earlier struck the crossbar with a header, put the cap on the performance with a clinical close range finish.

More in Sports

GFF Technical Director, Ian Greenwood (centre) addressing the media gathering while GFF Technical Development Officer (TDO) Lyndon France and GFF Communications Manager Debra Francis look on.

Football federation kicks off Grass Roots festival

default placeholder

Eastveldt pips Tavelle’s Academy 2-1

Trevor Hohns

Hohns to lead Australia selection panel after Marsh quits

default placeholder

St Agnes confident of seizing Pee Wee title from neighbour

default placeholder

Murray wobbles but hangs on to beat Nishikori in thriller

default placeholder

Catches win matches, Kohli reminds India’s fielders

Kycia Knight … struck form with a top score of 55.

Third straight defeat leaves Windies Women sweating

default placeholder

Messi leads Argentina team ban on talking to media

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Over 300 persons from all walks of life took part in the Walk for Equality on Sunday, February 9, to say “No to violence”. Dr. Philbert London, Archbishop of Beacon Ministries, delivering closing remarks.

    ‘I have nothing to say’ -‘Pope’ London mum on sex scandal

  2. An artist’s impression by Aqua Sun Design of the Orchid Garden Hotel and Shopping mall when completed.

    US$20m Mandela Avenue hotel, mall taking shape

  3. Philbert London

    `Pope’ London asks congregation for forgiveness

  4. No crime committed in ‘Pope’ London’s sex tapes, attorney says

  5. Gov’t says has received credible info on potential domestic security threat

  6. The scene of the accident

    Man dies after Parfait Harmonie collision

  7. Dr. Vincent Adams, Deputy Field Manager at the United States’ Department of Energy, delivers the commencement speech to the graduates at the University of Guyana’s 50th Convocation Ceremony. Adams urged the graduates to stay in Guyana and use all possible opportunities to make the country great. (Photo by Keno George)

    ‘Make Guyana great again’

  8. Budram Manie’s room that was ransacked by the bandit.

    Gunmen beat, terrorise Planters Hall family


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161117img_4283

Canal dip

lynch-pic

Time to iron out this problem

20161116img_1676

Bridge to Marriott

20161115nrveldt

No respite

image

President in Morocco for climate meeting

20161114accident

Proceed with caution!

house-on-the-river-bank

Picturesque

20161112img_4190

Where there’s smoke