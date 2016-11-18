5th Annual Courts Pee Wee Football Final preview

Although acknowledging his team’s status as the underdog, Troy Wright, Head-Coach of St. Agnes said he is confident his team has the quality to claim the 5th Annual Courts Pee Wee Football Championship.

Second year participants St. Agnes sealed their place in the final by defeating highly touted West Ruimveldt by a 1-0 scoreline, setting up a grudge match with defending champion and neighbour St. Angela’s, on Sunday November 20th.

In an exclusive interview, following a training session at the Parade Ground, Wright said, "We are the underdogs, but most of the teams we…