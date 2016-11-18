Debutant De Grandhomme takes three as Pakistan stumble
(Reuters) – All-rounder Colin de Grandhomme made a dream debut for New Zealand as he clinched three wickets to reduce Pakistan to 88 for four at lunch on the second day of the first test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch today.
Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq was on 15 with Asad Shafiq on 16 at the break.
De Grandhomme had figures of three for 23 from eight overs.
Thursday’s opening day was washed out and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson wasted little time in asking the visitors to bat on a green wicket after he won the toss.
Pakistan’s openers Azhar Ali and Sami Aslam saw off the new ball attack of Tim Southee and Trent Boult with relative ease until Williamson introduced seamer De Grandhomme in the ninth over.
The 30-year-old, who had nine runs and four leg byes taken from his second over, had the third ball of his third over seam back into Ali, who played around the delivery and had his off-stump uprooted for 15.
De Grandhomme then enticed Babar Azam (7), earlier dropped by Todd Astle in the gully, into a rash drive and first slip Ross Taylor took the catch to reduce the visitors to 53 for three. Younus Khan then slashed at a full delivery and was snapped up by Raval for two, which left his side floundering at 56 for four.
