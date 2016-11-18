Jaguars Captain Johnson hails his team’s performance

Guyana Jaguars Captain Leon Johnson credited his team for their spirited all-round performance in round one of the 2016/17 Digicel Professional Cricket League (PCL) Regional 4-Day tournament.

Two-time defending champs Guyana blew away the Jamaica Scorpions by 181 runs to kick off their title defense campaign which commenced at the Providence National Stadium, Guyana this past weekend.

Johnson, during an exclusive with Stabroek Sport yesterday, said he was pleased with how his players handled themselves in the opening match against a good Jamaica team.