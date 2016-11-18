World class coach needed for local rugby

Despite winning their eighth Caribbean 7s rugby title last weekend in Trinidad, the national men’s team lags way behind outside of the Region.

This was evident in the final of the Rugby Americas North (RAN) 7s final versus Canada on Sunday where the ‘Green Machine’ ran out of gas and went down 52-5 to the Maple Leaf ruggers.

During the debriefing of the tournament yesterday at Olympic House, President of the Rugby union, Peter Green noted that tackling lack of funding, competing in more international tournaments and employing the services of a world class coach are the keys needed for Guyana to unlock success on the world stage. …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.