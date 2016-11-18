World class coach needed for local rugby

- Green

Despite winning their eighth Caribbean 7s rugby title last weekend in Trinidad, the national men’s team lags way behind outside of the Region.

This was evident in the final of the Rugby Americas North (RAN) 7s final versus Canada on Sunday where the ‘Green Machine’ ran out of gas and went down 52-5 to the Maple Leaf ruggers.

During the debriefing of the tournament yesterday at Olympic House, President of the Rugby union, Peter Green noted that tackling lack of funding, competing in more international tournaments and employing the services of a world class coach are the keys needed for Guyana to unlock success on the world stage. …to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Sports

Members of the St. Agnes Primary School training arduously for their impending final’s encounter, as they strive to upset defending champion and neighbour St. Angela’s, in the 5th Annual Courts Pee Wee Championship  

5th Annual Courts Pee Wee Football Final preview

default placeholder

Jaguars Captain Johnson hails his team’s performance

default placeholder

GABF announces squad for Jamaica Tri-Nation Invitational Series

default placeholder

Debutant De Grandhomme takes three as Pakistan stumble

Sergey Karjakin, the challenger (left) shakes the hand of Magnus Carlsen, the defending world champion, before the start of yesterday’s fifth game of their World Chess Championship title match, in Manhattan, New York. (Photo courtesy of FIDE.com) (See page 29)

Five games, five draws

Rovman Powell on the go versus Sri Lanka (Photo courtesy of WICB media)

Debutants make significant contributions – Estwick

default placeholder

Adam Voges suffers a concussion

default placeholder

Grand Coastal 2016 Golf Tourney tomorrow at Lusignan

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. An artist’s impression by Aqua Sun Design of the Orchid Garden Hotel and Shopping mall when completed.

    US$20m Mandela Avenue hotel, mall taking shape

  2. Rhonda Cornelius

    Land of Canaan woman died from ruptured uterus after delivering

  3. Philbert London

    `Pope’ London asks congregation for forgiveness

  4. No crime committed in ‘Pope’ London’s sex tapes, attorney says

  5. Over 300 persons from all walks of life took part in the Walk for Equality on Sunday, February 9, to say “No to violence”. Dr. Philbert London, Archbishop of Beacon Ministries, delivering closing remarks.

    ‘I have nothing to say’ -‘Pope’ London mum on sex scandal

  6. The scene of the accident

    Man dies after Parfait Harmonie collision

  7. qcprotest1

    QC students protest canteen plan

  8. Dr. Vincent Adams, Deputy Field Manager at the United States’ Department of Energy, delivers the commencement speech to the graduates at the University of Guyana’s 50th Convocation Ceremony. Adams urged the graduates to stay in Guyana and use all possible opportunities to make the country great. (Photo by Keno George)

    ‘Make Guyana great again’

  9. Budram Manie’s room that was ransacked by the bandit.

    Gunmen beat, terrorise Planters Hall family


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

image

GALLERY: PM at rice cocktail

20161117img_4283

Canal dip

lynch-pic

Time to iron out this problem

20161116img_1676

Bridge to Marriott

20161115nrveldt

No respite

image

President in Morocco for climate meeting

20161114accident

Proceed with caution!

house-on-the-river-bank

Picturesque