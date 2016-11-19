5th Annual Courts Pee Wee Football Final preview
Defending Champs St. Angela’s ready
Oscar Payne, head coach of defending Courts Pee Wee Football Champions St. Angela’s said, he is extremely confident the team will retain their title when they face-off with neighbours St. Agnes in the finale tomorrow.
The holders sealed their second consecutive finals appearance after defeating 2013 champ St. Pius 1-0 in the semi-final round, in the process sealing a showdown with the Church Road unit at the Thirst Park ground.
Payne, following the conclusion of the final training session in the school's compound said, "I am very confident that we will remain number one. Why is that, because we have good players and have a good team. Our players play to a system and don't try to prove any point."
