England collapse to 103/5

- India 455

VISAKHAPATNAM, India, (Reuters) – England were left with a mountain to climb after India made 455 in their first innings before returning to blow away the tourists’ top order on a spin-dominated second day of the second test yesterday.

England reached 103 for five, trailing India by 352 runs, at stumps with all-rounder Ben Stokes and wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow unbeaten at the crease.

The touring side were rattled in the third over when paceman Mohammed Shami breached captain Alastair Cook’s defence with an incoming delivery that split the left-hander’s off-stump in two.

Joe Root and young opener Haseeb Hameed survived a hostile spell of bowling from the Indians to add 47 for the second wicket before the latter was run out on 13 by some smart work from wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha.

England’s batting mainstay Root, who hit a century in the previous test in Rajkot, made 53 before he fell to off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who also picked up the wicket of Ben Duckett.

Debutant off-spinner Jayant Yadav picked up his maiden wicket with a review after Moeen Ali advanced and then padded the ball away.

England were 80-5 at that stage, but Bairstow, unbeaten on 12 and Stokes ensured there was no further damage. Stokes was not out on 12 and survived when a delivery from Yadav kissed, but did not dislodge, his bail.

Earlier, Ashwin scored his second half-century of the series to guide India to a strong first-innings score.

Ashwin scored 58 and added 64 for the eighth wicket with Yadav (35) after England off-spinner Moeen had claimed three quick wickets to peg back the hosts.

Resuming the second day on 317-4 in the first ever test match in the port city of Visakhapatnam, captain Virat Kohli and Ashwin added 35 in a fifth-wicket stand.

Stokes failed to hold on to the straightforward chance from Ashwin but made amends with the very next ball, catching Kohli when the India captain attempted a cover drive.

Kohli, who was unbeaten on 151 overnight, hit 18 boundaries in his knock of 167.

Moeen dismissed Saha and Ravindra Jadeja in the same over to reduce India to 363-7.

Saha wasted a review on a plumb lbw decision while Jadeja did not appeal his leg-before dismissal to a delivery which, replays confirmed, was missing the stumps.

Ashwin, who scored 70 and 32 in the first test at Rajkot, and Yadav then added some crucial runs to India’s total.england-sb

More in Sports

Some of the local and visiting athletes of the ‘Stage of Champions’ pose for a photo yesterday following the athletes meeting at Olympic House.

Stage of Champions show tonight

Getting the point across-Head Coach Oscar Payne (left) discussing the final aspects of his tactical plan with the St. Angela’s squad during a training session at the school’s compound ahead of their clash with neighbours St. Agnes. (Orlando Charles photos)

5th Annual Courts Pee Wee Football Final preview

default placeholder

Farfan & Mendes Junior Squash Tournament

scorpions-sb

Scorpions struggle amidst rain

Shiv Chanderpaul

Shiv, 81 n.o., propels Jags to 293

Serjey Karjakin and Magnus Carlsen in deep concentration during yesterday’s game six encounter. (Photo courtesy Fide website)

World Chess Championship

20161119bar-scorboard

B’dos’ Alleyne shines again

default placeholder

Two races this weekend as cycling season ends

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. An artist’s impression by Aqua Sun Design of the Orchid Garden Hotel and Shopping mall when completed.

    US$20m Mandela Avenue hotel, mall taking shape

  2. Rhonda Cornelius

    Land of Canaan woman died from ruptured uterus after delivering

  3. Philbert London

    `Pope’ London asks congregation for forgiveness

  4. Faiyaz Narinedatt

    Men confess to killing No. 70 carpenter for overseas-based businessman

  5. Colette Parks

    Woman charged, remanded over Rohee robbery

  6. The scene of the accident

    Man dies after Parfait Harmonie collision

  7. qcprotest1

    QC students protest canteen plan

  8. Carmeletta Thorman

    Woman charged with trafficking underage youth for sex work

  9. Colette Parks (Photo supplied by the Guyana Police Force)

    Woman charged over Rohee robbery


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161119img_4303

Wreath laying

image

GALLERY: PM at rice cocktail

20161117img_4283

Canal dip

lynch-pic

Time to iron out this problem

20161116img_1676

Bridge to Marriott

20161115nrveldt

No respite

image

President in Morocco for climate meeting

20161114accident

Proceed with caution!