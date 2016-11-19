Farfan & Mendes Junior Squash Tournament
Wins for Cheeks, Wiltshire
Alex Cheeks and Shomari Wiltshire secured contrasting wins in the Category-A section when the Farfan and Mendes Junior Squash Championship continued on Thursday at the Georgetown Club facility.
Cheeks overcame Daniel Islam by a 8 – 11, 11 – 5, 11 – 4, 14 – 12 scoreline. It was the second win for Cheeks following his upset result over Taylor Fernandes.
On the other hand, Wiltshire defeated Anthony Islam 11 – 4, 11 – 5, 11 – 3. In Category-B, Samuel Ince-Carvalhal bested Gianni Carpenter 11 – 5, 11 – 3, 11 – 5 while Rebecca Low defeated Maya Collins 11 – 2, 11 – 8, 11 – 3.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
US$20m Mandela Avenue hotel, mall taking shape
-
Land of Canaan woman died from ruptured uterus after delivering
-
`Pope’ London asks congregation for forgiveness
-
Men confess to killing No. 70 carpenter for overseas-based businessman
-
Woman charged, remanded over Rohee robbery
-
Man dies after Parfait Harmonie collision
-
QC students protest canteen plan
-
Woman charged with trafficking underage youth for sex work
-
Woman charged over Rohee robbery
Comments
About these comments