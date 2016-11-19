Farfan & Mendes Junior Squash Tournament

Alex Cheeks and Shomari Wiltshire secured contrasting wins in the Category-A section when the Farfan and Mendes Junior Squash Championship continued on Thursday at the Georgetown Club facility.

Cheeks overcame Daniel Islam by a 8 – 11, 11 – 5, 11 – 4, 14 – 12 scoreline. It was the second win for Cheeks following his upset result over Taylor Fernandes.

On the other hand, Wiltshire defeated Anthony Islam 11 – 4, 11 – 5, 11 – 3. In Category-B, Samuel Ince-Carvalhal bested Gianni Carpenter 11 – 5, 11 – 3, 11 – 5 while Rebecca Low defeated Maya Collins 11 – 2, 11 – 8, 11 – 3.