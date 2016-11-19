Scorpions struggle amidst rain

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Rain allowed only 36 overs on the opening day of the second round game between Jamaica Scorpions and Windward Islands Volcanoes at Sabina Park here Friday.

In the limited time possible, Scorpions stumbled to 83 for six, after they were asked to bat first in the Regional Four-Day clash.

Opener John Campbell has so far top-scored with 30 off 72 balls with four fours while Antiguan Devon Thomas was unbeaten on 18.

Off-spinner Shane Shillingford has taken three for 11 while left-arm seamer Delorn Johnson has so far picked up two for 30.

Scorpions reached 32 for one at the first drink break but rain then ruled out any further play before lunch.

When play finally resumed following a delay after the interval, Scorpions lost wickets steadily until another downpour at 3:20 pm, ended play for the day.