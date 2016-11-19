Stage of Champions show tonight

In excess of 30 gladiators from Anguilla, Barbados, Suriname, Trinidad and Guyana will transform the Theatre Guild into a battleground of muscle when the inaugural ‘Stage of Champions’ event is held tonight from 19:00hrs.

The local musclemen and women will battle with the visiting gladiators in the categories of Bodybuilding, Men’s physique and Ms. Bikini.

The show’s organizer, Videsh Sookram reminded the attendees at yesterday’s final press conference held at Olympic House, that $250,000 will go to the bodybuilding overall champion while the Men’s Physique and Ms. Bikini champion will pocket $100,000 apiece.

The second and third place finishers in the bodybuilding overall will take home $150,000 and $100,000 each.

Sponsors for the international event include: Fitness Express, 65 Eight Store, Extra Energy Drink, QC Designer Boutique, Seemangal Gym, Bumper to Bumper and Smart Aid Pharmacy.

Admission is listed at $2000.