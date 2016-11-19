World Chess Championship
All even after six games
By Donald Duff in New York
The games seem to be getting shorter and shorter. After Thursday’s 51-move, draw challenger Serjey Karjakin, and defending champion Magnus Carlsen, yesterday agreed to a draw after 32 moves of game six of their Fide World Championship title match, here at the Fulton Market Building, South Seaport, Manhattan, New York.
This means that the players are tied on three points each in the 12-match series, where the winner will be the first person to score six and one half points.
Once again, the Ruy Lopez was employed, and the players quickly played the first set of moves, and Karjakin might
