Mr Consistent does it again

Shaquel Agard proved that his three-stage win two weeks ago was no fluke when he followed it up yesterday with another victory around the outer circuit of the National Park.

The Linden Bauxite Flyer's standout bested a quality field after changing gears and going into a solo time trial mode in the final lap of the feature 20-lap event of the Team Alanis Cycling programme.