Neighbours Clash in Pee Wee Final
-5th Annual Courts Championship
Who will win the ‘Battle of the Compound’ when defending champ St. Angela’s lock horns with neighbours St. Agnes in the final of the Courts Pee Wee Football Championship today at 15:00 hrs at the Thirst Park ground.
Emotions are expected to run high as the schools are separated by a wall, dubbed by some as the 'local Berlin'. St. Angela's is statistically the best team in the tournament and is the favourite, as it tries to create history by becoming the first team to successfully retain the crown.
