Brilliant Alleyne century puts Red Force on ropes

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Opener Anthony Alleyne blasted a boundary-studded maiden first class hundred here yesterday to install Barbados Pride as heavy favourites to win their Regional Four-Day second round contest against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force.

The 23-year-old left-handed carved out a brilliant 186 to fall just short of a double hundred as the visitors dominated the third day of the game at Queen’s Park Oval, piling up 317 for two declared in their second innings.

Opener Anthony Alleyne celebrates reaching his maiden first class century against T&T Red Force at Queen’s Park Oval yesterday. (Photo courtesy WICB Media)
Opener Anthony Alleyne celebrates reaching his maiden first class century against T&T Red Force at Queen’s Park Oval yesterday. (Photo courtesy WICB Media)

Shamarh Brooks chipped in with an unbeaten 76 while opener Omar Phillips got 40.

Set an improbable target of 392 for victory, Red Force stumbled to the close on 57 for three – still 335 runs adrift.

Barbadian opener Kyle Hope made 26 while Yannic Cariah got 25.

Resuming the day on 20 without loss, Pride once again bossed proceedings courtesy of Alleyne, who extended his rich vein of form while anchoring two century partnerships.

In only his 11th first class outing, he put on 101 for the first wicket with Phillips and then took the game away from Red Force by spearheading a 216-run, second wicket stand with Brooks.

All told, Alleyne faced 215 deliveries in just over 4-1/2 hours at the crease and struck 24 fours and two fours.

Unbeaten on 10 at the start of the day, Alleyne did the bulk of the scoring in the morning session to raise his third half-century in as many innings off 70 deliveries with ten fours, half-hour before lunch.

Phillips fell six overs before the interval, lbw to leg-spinner Imran Khan, but Alleyne pushed on to be 67 not out at the break, with Pride on 136 for one.

Alleyne, who top-scored with 88 in the first innings, then completed a deserving century about 50 minutes following the resumption, off 140 balls with 16 fours.

Brooks, unbeaten on 21 at lunch, reached his 11th first class half-century about 35 minutes before tea, facing 86 balls and counted six fours.

At the interval, Pride were cruising on 279 for one, with Alleyne on 163 and Brooks on 64, and the pair gathered another 38 runs off 40 balls afterwards, before the declaration came when Alleyne was finally out.

The right-handed Brooks hit seven fours off 136 balls in 170 minutes.

Test seamer Kemar Roach immediately put the Red Force innings in strife when he removed Imran Khan for a first ball ‘duck’ off the second ball of the innings, caught at the wicket with the score on two.

Hope and Cariah then resisted in a 48-run second wicket stand that seemed to be taking Red Force safely to the close.

The right-handed Hope faced 44 deliveries and counted five fours while Cariah, a left-hander, also struck five boundaries in a 47-ball innings.

However, Hope was bowled by captain and medium pacer Kevin Stoute on 50 for two and with six runs added, off-spinner Kenroy Williams also breached Cariah’s defence in the fourth over before the close, leaving Red Force with a mountain top climb on today’s final day.

20161121red-force-score

 

More in Sports

St. Angela’s captain Antwoine Vincent (3rd from left) displaying the championship trophy alongside his teammates following their hard-fought win over St. Agnes in the Courts Pee Wee Football final while GFF President Wayne Forde (left), Courts Financial Controller  Neil Boucher (2nd from left), Head-Coach Oscar Payne (centre), Courts Marketing Director Pernel Cummings (2nd from right) and Banks DIH Limited Malta Brand Manager Clayton McKenzie (right) look on 

St Angela’s retain Pee Wee football title

Stage of Champions! The overall winners of Saturday night’s fixture pose for a photo. From left to right are the men’s invitational champion, Soepe Koese, Ms. Bikini champion, Militia Galimo, open champion, Shaquille Lavine and Men’s Physique champion, Emmerson Campbell.

Koese flexes his way to overall title

The top male and female prize winners of  the finale of the South American 10k pose for photos yesterday following the race. 

Trinis sweep 10k Classic run

Alanzo Greaves 

Greaves wins 55-mile cycle race

default placeholder

Shomari Wiltshire crowned Category A squash champion

Kane Williamson

Williamson guides NZ to win over Pakistan in 1st test

All-rounder Chris Barnwell … top-scored with 61. (file photo)

Jaguars eyeing victory after leaving Hurricanes tall order

20161121india-score

India stay on top after late Cook dismissal

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Rhonda Cornelius

    Land of Canaan woman died from ruptured uterus after delivering

  2. Faiyaz Narinedatt

    Men confess to killing No. 70 carpenter for overseas-based businessman

  3. Colette Parks

    Woman charged, remanded over Rohee robbery

  4. Carmeletta Thorman

    Woman charged with trafficking underage youth for sex work

  5. qcprotest1

    QC students protest canteen plan

  6. Colette Parks (Photo supplied by the Guyana Police Force)

    Woman charged over Rohee robbery

  7. Chaitram Mohamed

    High flying UG economics grad sets sights on PhD by 25

  8. Shot fired as bandits snatch $2.5M on Main St


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161121morshahandover

Guyana Publications Inc presented a range of items to the St George’s High School

Fuzhou Road: The road proposed by the Mayor and City Council to be named in honour of the relationship between Georgetown and Fuzhou in China. The Chinese embassy can be seen in the backdrop.

Fuzhou Road

A child wades through the floodwater in his ‘D’ Field, Sophia yard after heavy rainfall early yesterday morning. (Photo by Keno George)

A child wades through the floodwater in Sophia

20161120img_9359

Sunset on the Demerara River

20161120page-1a

Entering Annai

The entire pavement at the corner of Main and Holmes streets, South Cummingsburg, was covered in waste fat after the drain outside the Fix it Hardware store overflowed. Though City Hall had in December last year demolished a concrete bridge, which was blocking the flow of water in this same area, the bridge in the foreground was rebuilt and continues to block water flow. Additionally, residents said the fat in the drains is waste fat from the New Thriving Restaurant, which operates one block away. Restaurants are required by the city by law to have a fat trap to prevent waste fat from entering the city drains. (Photo by Orlando Charles)

Pavement was covered in waste fat

20161119img_4303

Wreath laying

image

GALLERY: PM at rice cocktail