Koese flexes his way to overall title

If you are a fan of bodybuilding and fitness then Saturday night at the Theatre Guild was the place to be since some of the best bodies in the Region took the stage to do battle in what turned out to be a fantastic evening.

When the dust settled after each of the 34 gladiators flexed their muscle fibres to the max, Suriname’s Soepe Koese and Militia Galimo, Guyana’s Emmerson Campbell and Barbados’ Shaquille Lavine found themselves as the last men and woman standing.

Despite being the shortest bodybuilder to grace the stage, Koese, stood head