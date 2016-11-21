Koese flexes his way to overall title
If you are a fan of bodybuilding and fitness then Saturday night at the Theatre Guild was the place to be since some of the best bodies in the Region took the stage to do battle in what turned out to be a fantastic evening.
When the dust settled after each of the 34 gladiators flexed their muscle fibres to the max, Suriname’s Soepe Koese and Militia Galimo, Guyana’s Emmerson Campbell and Barbados’ Shaquille Lavine found themselves as the last men and woman standing.
Despite being the shortest bodybuilder to grace the stage, Koese, stood head …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Land of Canaan woman died from ruptured uterus after delivering
-
Men confess to killing No. 70 carpenter for overseas-based businessman
-
Woman charged, remanded over Rohee robbery
-
Woman charged with trafficking underage youth for sex work
-
QC students protest canteen plan
-
Woman charged over Rohee robbery
-
High flying UG economics grad sets sights on PhD by 25
Shot fired as bandits snatch $2.5M on Main St
Comments
About these comments