Shomari Wiltshire crowned Category A squash champion

Shomari Wiltshire was crowned the Category-A champion while Makeda Harding clinched the Category-B title when the Farfan and Mendes Junior Squash Championship concluded yesterday at the Georgetown Club Facility.

Wiltshire brushed aside Taylor Fernandes in straight sets 11 – 6, 11 – 5, 11 – 6 to walk-away with the accolade. On the other hand, Harding overcame Rebecca Low 5 – 11, 11 – 4, 11 – 5, 11 – 7.

In other results, Alex Cheeks bested Anthony Islam 13 – 11, 11 – 3, 11 – 4 in the Category-A section while Gianni Carpenter defeated Maya Collins 12 – 10, 11 – 9, 11 – 8 in Category-B.

Michael Alphonso claimed the Category-C championship, defeating Demetrius De Abreu 11 – 5, 9 – 11, 11 – 8, 11 – 7. Ethan Jonas secured the third spot after edging Lucas Jonas 11 – 5, 13 – 11, 11 – 9.