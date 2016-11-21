St Angela’s retain Pee Wee football title

History was created yesterday as holders St. Angela’s successfully retained their Courts Pee Wee Football title, defeating neighbours St. Agnes by a 1-0 scoreline at the Thirst Park ground.

Event topscorer Seon Cato proved to be the difference once again with his 11th goal, as he found the back of the net in the 12th minute in front of a sizeable crowd.

Cato stabbed home into the centre of the net in a contest highlighted by a few chances, after an initial strike was parried into his path inside the centre of the box.

With the win, St. Angela's became the first team in the event's history to retain their championship and win two titles. They also became the only team to compete a campaign without conceding a single goal.