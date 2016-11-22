du Plessis ball-tampering hearing today

MELBOURNE, (Reuters) – South Africa captain Faf du Plessis will face a ball-tampering hearing at 3:30 p.m. local time today in Adelaide, the International Cricket Council said, putting his participation in the third test against Australia in doubt.

Du Plessis was charged on Friday with ball-tampering in the second test in Hobart after footage emerged appearing to show the Proteas skipper applying saliva to the ball with a lolly in his mouth.

Du Plessis has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

If proven guilty, Du Plessis could be handed a maximum fine of 100 percent match fee, two suspension points and four demerit points. Two suspension points equates to a ban of one test match.