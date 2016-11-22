Du Plessis guilty of ball-tampering, cleared to play

MELBOURNE,  (Reuters) – Faf du Plessis has been found guilty of ball-tampering and fined his entire match fee from the second test against Australia in Hobart but the South Africa captain has been cleared to play in this week’s third and final match of the series.

Du Plessis received the punishment following a lengthy International Cricket Council (ICC) hearing in Adelaide on Tuesday, two days ahead of South Africa’s first day-night test match at the Adelaide Oval.

The 32-year-old, standing in for injured regular skipper AB de Villiers, was charged by the ICC on Friday after footage emerged that appeared to show the Proteas skipper applying saliva to the ball while sucking on a sweet.

After hearing representations and evidence from the umpires at last week’s second test as well as Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) head of cricket John Stephenson, ICC match referee Andy Pycroft found Du Plessis guilty.

The London-based MCC remains the copyright holder to the laws of cricket.

“The decision was based on the evidence given from the umpires, who confirmed that had they seen the incident they would have taken action immediately, and from Mr Stephenson, who confirmed the view of MCC that the television footage showed an artificial substance being transferred to the ball,” the ICC said in a statement.

Faf du Plessis
Faf du Plessis

Three demerit points had also been added to Du Plessis’s disciplinary record, the governing body added.

If a player accumulates four-to-seven demerit points within a two-year period they are converted into two suspension points, which brings a ban for one test or two one-day internationals or Twenty20s, whatever comes first.

Du Plessis, who pleaded not guilty to the charge, had previously been sanctioned for ball-tampering after a test against Pakistan in 2013.

He was then fined 50 percent of his match fee after he was caught on camera rubbing the ball against a zip on his pocket on the third day of the match in Dubai.

The Proteas have wrapped up the three-match series in Australia with a game to spare after routing the hosts by an innings and 80 runs in the Hobart test.

The ball-tampering charge angered the South African camp and senior batsman Hashim Amla launched an impassioned defence of Du Plessis on Friday in a public show of solidarity with the entire team standing behind him.

The Proteas management complained on Monday that Du Plessis had been subject to ‘harassment’ by Australian media after a TV reporter was involved in a physical confrontation with a team security guard at Adelaide Airport.

More in Sports

Montcin Hodge led the way with 114

Hurricanes blow past Jaguars

The start of the Boys U-14 50m freestyle. (Orlando Charles photo)

56th Nationals off to flying start

Astrophysicist Neil de Grasse Tyson makes the first move in game eight of the FIDE World Chess Championship between Magnus Carlsen and Serjey Karjakin (Photo courtesy of FIDE.com)

Karjakin wins 8th game

Jornel Yearwood competing in the 3000 m boys open at the National Park. (Orlando Charles photo)

Corentyne (District Six) leads in cycling

default placeholder

Zaripova stripped of London Olympics gold medal

Left-arm spinner Nikita Miller … picked up his 24th first class five-wicket haul to fire Scorpions to victory. (file photo)

Scorpion Miller stings Volcanoes

default placeholder

du Plessis ball-tampering hearing today

20161122scoreboard3

Pride crush Red Force to snare first win

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Rhonda Cornelius

    Land of Canaan woman died from ruptured uterus after delivering

  2. Faiyaz Narinedatt

    Men confess to killing No. 70 carpenter for overseas-based businessman

  3. Colette Parks

    Woman charged, remanded over Rohee robbery

  4. Carmeletta Thorman

    Woman charged with trafficking underage youth for sex work

  5. qcprotest1

    QC students protest canteen plan

  6. Dead: Intiaz Ally

    Tuschen man stabbed to death after fracas over girlfriend

  7. Colette Parks (Photo supplied by the Guyana Police Force)

    Woman charged over Rohee robbery

  8. Chaitram Mohamed

    High flying UG economics grad sets sights on PhD by 25

  9. Hamilton Green

    Dump Green’s pension bill –TIGI


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161121morshahandover

Guyana Publications Inc presented a range of items to the St George’s High School

Fuzhou Road: The road proposed by the Mayor and City Council to be named in honour of the relationship between Georgetown and Fuzhou in China. The Chinese embassy can be seen in the backdrop.

Fuzhou Road

A child wades through the floodwater in his ‘D’ Field, Sophia yard after heavy rainfall early yesterday morning. (Photo by Keno George)

A child wades through the floodwater in Sophia

20161120img_9359

Sunset on the Demerara River

20161120page-1a

Entering Annai

The entire pavement at the corner of Main and Holmes streets, South Cummingsburg, was covered in waste fat after the drain outside the Fix it Hardware store overflowed. Though City Hall had in December last year demolished a concrete bridge, which was blocking the flow of water in this same area, the bridge in the foreground was rebuilt and continues to block water flow. Additionally, residents said the fat in the drains is waste fat from the New Thriving Restaurant, which operates one block away. Restaurants are required by the city by law to have a fat trap to prevent waste fat from entering the city drains. (Photo by Orlando Charles)

Pavement was covered in waste fat

20161119img_4303

Wreath laying

image

GALLERY: PM at rice cocktail