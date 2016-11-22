Max Persaud wins again, Auto Fashion team takes Beginner’s

Auto Fashion emerged winners of the Beginner’s Golf tournament, while Parmanand “Max” Persaud walked away as the champion of the Grand Coastal Inn Annual tournament during last weekend’s action at the Lusignan Golf Course.

On Sunday, the Beginner’s tournament was conducted under the “Medal Play Scramble” rules. Four companies were represented by two teams consisting of two players each. The combined play of each pair produced one score, and the sum of the two scores from the same organization was used to determine the winner.

Auto Spares dominated the field to finish with a gross of 98, beating out the competition; Digicel (2nd-100); CIDI (3rd- 104) and Regal (4th-106). Nearest to the Pin was won by Rajesh Singh of Auto Fashion, while Leon Sewnandan of CIDI had the Longest Drive.

Max Persaud continued his top form which has spanned the recent months, to beat out other big names during the competition which was held on Saturday. Persaud ended with 65/13, while Aleem Hussain was 2nd, 65/17. Richard Haniff was 3rd with a score of 66/15, and recently crowned Digicel Women’s champ Joaan Deon came in fourth with 67/21. Best Gross was won by Jaipaul Suknanan (78/7), while Hussain won Nearest to The Pin.