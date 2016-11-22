NBA Round UP

(The Sports Xchange)

Bulls 118, Lakers 110

With Dwyane Wade taking the night off, Jimmy Butler carried the Chicago Bulls to victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Butler scored 40 points on 14-of-23 shooting.

Kings 102, Raptors 99

Rudy Gay scored 23 points, the final four on a pair of dunks off turnovers, and referees nullified a potential game-tying 3-pointer by Terrence Ross to give the Sacramento Kings a home win over the Toronto Raptors.

Trail Blazers 129, Nets 109

CJ McCollum scored 33 points as Portland clamped down defensively in the third quarter and snapped a three-game losing streak with a victory over Brooklyn.

Pacers 115, Thunder 111 (overtime)

Jeff Teague scored 30 points to lead Indiana past Oklahoma City in overtime.Russell Westbrook, who drilled a 3-pointer to send the game to overtime, earned his fifth triple double of the season for Oklahoma City with 31 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds.

Nuggets 105, Jazz 91

Jusuf Nurkic had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Wilson Chandler scored 17 points off the bench, as Denver beat Utah. Rookie Jamal Murray scored 18 points.

Knicks 104, Hawks 94

Carmelo Anthony poured in 31 points, and Kristaps Porzingis contributed 19 points and 11 rebounds as the New York Knicks beat Atlanta. The Hawks received 19 points from Paul Millsap and 18 points and 18 rebounds from Dwight Howard.