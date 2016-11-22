Pride crush Red Force to snare first win

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad,CMC – Barbados Pride pulled off an emphatic victory over Trinidad and Tobago Red Force here Monday, when they crushed their perennial arch-rivals by 292 runs, to notch their first win of the newly minted Regional Four-Day Championship.

The visitors secured victory in the first over after lunch on the final day of the second round contest as Red Force crumbled for an embarrassing 99 in their second innings, in pursuit of an unlikely target of 392 at Queen’s Park Oval.
Pride’s assault was led by captain Kevin Stoute who snatched three for 14 while fellow seamer, Test bowler Kemar Roach, finished with three 33.
Resuming the day on 57 for three, Red Force lost their last six wickets for 42 runs – with opener Jeremy Solozano again unable to bat because of illness.
Other than Kyle Hope (26) and Yannic Cariah (25) who perished on Sunday’s third day, no other batsman made it into double figures.

Pride were forced to wait until the eighth over of the morning before finding success when Roach had captain Yannick Ottley, yet to score overnight, caught at the wicket for two with the score on 64.
In the very next over, left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican had nightwatchman Marlon Richards caught at bat-pad for seven without any addition to the overall score, to leave Red Force reeling.

Debutant Jyd Gooli20161122scoreboard3e spent 46 minutes and 26 balls over nine before he was bowled by Stoute who struck again in his next over by removing Roshon Primus to a catch at the wicket for two, at 80 for seven.

Wicketkeeper Steven Katwaroo holed out in the deep off pacer Justin Greaves for eight before lunch as the Red Force innings lay in ruins at 99 for eight at the interval.

And Roach applied the finishing touches immediately following the break when he bowled Jon-Russ Jaggesar for three.
For their efforts, Pride took away 18.4 points while Red Force mustered four.

 

