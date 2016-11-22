Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka ODI abandoned
BULAWAYO, (Reuters) – Lightning and heavy rain caused Monday’s one-day international between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka be abandoned after 13 overs.
Zimbabwe, who won the toss, were 55 for two when the players went off because of the danger of lightning. A rainstorm followed and efforts to dry the outfield after it had abated continued for several hours before the umpires called off play.
The game was the fourth in the triangular series which also features the West Indies. Sri Lanka meet the Windies in the next match at the same venue on Wednesday.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Land of Canaan woman died from ruptured uterus after delivering
-
Men confess to killing No. 70 carpenter for overseas-based businessman
-
Woman charged, remanded over Rohee robbery
-
Woman charged with trafficking underage youth for sex work
-
QC students protest canteen plan
-
Tuschen man stabbed to death after fracas over girlfriend
-
Woman charged over Rohee robbery
-
High flying UG economics grad sets sights on PhD by 25
-
Dump Green’s pension bill –TIGI
Comments
About these comments