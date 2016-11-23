3rd Annual Smalta Girls Pee Wee Football kicks off Saturday

With a renewed emphasis on women’s football locally, the Petra Organization officially launched the 3rd Annual Smalta Girls Pee Wee Football Championship yesterday at the National Library on Main and Church Streets.

The event is slated to commence this Saturday at the Ministry of Education ground on Carifesta Avenue, and will run until Saturday, 17th December. It will feature 16 schools divided into four groups, initially competing in a round-robin format.

Group-A comprises of West Ruimveldt, North Georgetown, Smith Memorial and Winfer Gardens, while group-B features St. Pius, Enterprise, South Ruimveldt and St. Agnes. Group-C consists of Stella Maris [2014 winner], F.E. Pollard, St. Angela’s and School of the Nations,…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

