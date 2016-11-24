Phillips, Caesar sizzle

… Day 3 of 56th Nationals

Champion student athletes, Kenisha Phillips and Compton Caesar claimed victories in the blue riband event yesterday at the National Stadium, sprinting away from their respective rivals over 100m to keep their hopes of recording sprint trebles alive.

Phillips of Chase' Academy ran a season's best of 12.1s to win the girls U-16 title, holding off District 10's Deshanya Skeete,

Evin Lewis sweeps during his innings of 148 (photo courtesy of WICB media)

Sri Lanka clinch one run thriller

GCC’S Kevin Spencer (no.6) initiating an offensive foray while being pursued by Aderemi Simon (left) of Old Fort during the opening match of the Diamond Mineral Water International Indoor Hockey Festival at the National Gymnasium

Old Fort, GCC battle to exciting 2-2 draw

default placeholder

Carlsen survives in game 9

T & T Head coach Stephen Hart

Hart refutes claims of using injured player

Ryan Hackett (3rd from right) of Santos successfully completes a tackle against a Botofago player in their U19 matchup in the Fruta Conquerors Academy League at the Tucville ground.

Black Pearl upset Western Tigers 3-1

default placeholder

Du Plessis denies cheating

default placeholder

Banks DIH Inter. Dept. soft ball

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton of Britain (R) stands next to Mercedes’ Nico Rosberg of Germany at the Brazilian Grand Prix. (REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker)

Decisive day looms for Hamilton and Rosberg

20161124gnpl

President visits national printers

20161124img_3935

Beautification:

A section of the first batch (GINA photo)

Public service training college launched

20161121morshahandover

Guyana Publications Inc presented a range of items to the St George’s High School

Fuzhou Road

A child wades through the floodwater in his ‘D’ Field, Sophia yard after heavy rainfall early yesterday morning. (Photo by Keno George)

A child wades through the floodwater in Sophia

20161120img_9359

Sunset on the Demerara River

20161120page-1a

Entering Annai