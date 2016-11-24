Phillips, Caesar sizzle

Champion student athletes, Kenisha Phillips and Compton Caesar claimed victories in the blue riband event yesterday at the National Stadium, sprinting away from their respective rivals over 100m to keep their hopes of recording sprint trebles alive.

Phillips of Chase’ Academy ran a season’s best of 12.1s to win the girls U-16 title, holding off District 10’s Deshanya Skeete, …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.