Girls Pee Wee Football kicks off today

The 3rd Annual Smalta Girls Pee Wee Football Championship will kick-off today at the Ministry of Education ground on Carifesta Avenue with eight group fixtures.

In the opening matches at 10:00hrs, St. Pius will oppose St. Agnes, while St. Gabriel’s will battle South Ruimveldt. At 10:45hrs, 2014 champion Stella Maris will match skills with newcomers Mae’s, while F.E. Pollard will tackle St. Angela’s.

The third round of fixtures at 11:30hrs, will pit Tucville against St. Margaret’s, and North Georgetown against Smith Memorial. In the final two fixtures at 12:15hrs, West Ruimveldt will lock horns with Winfer Gardens, while defending champion St. Stephens will oppose Redeemer.

Upon the conclusion of the group stage, the top two finishers from the four groups will advance to the knockout round. The other eight teams will battle for positions 9-16.