Fruit Stand, Up Like-7, Island All-Stars B win qualifiers

Norton Street Ballers, South Ruimveldt, Island All-Stars-B, Fruit Stand, and Up Like-7 secured their berths to the main draw of the Guinness Greatest of the Streets Tournament following Qualifications Tourney Wins on Thursday at the Cultural Centre tarmac.

Norton Street Ballers defeated Twin Towers 1-0 to punch their ticket to the main show, while South Ruimveldt edged Middle East 3-2 on penalty kicks, after normal time ended scoreless.

Island All-Stars-B edged Festival City Street Fighters 1-0, while Fruit Stand squeaked past Smith Street Ballers 1-0, and Up Like-7 edged Norton Street East 2-0 on penalty kicks, after regulation time ended 0-0.

Meanwhile in the opening round of the qualifiers, Norton Street Ballers defeated Young Ballers via a walkover, while South Ruimveldt needled Laing Avenue (LA) Warriors 4-3 on sudden death penalty kicks, following a scoreless draw in regulation time.

Island All-Stars-B downed Lodge Vegas 2-1, while Fruit Stand upset Howes Street 1-0, and Up Like-7 defeated Castello Housing Scheme 2-0 on penalty kicks, after normal time ended 0-0.

In other results, Twin Towers defeated X-Dancers via a walkover, while Smith Street Ballers edged GT Link 1-0, and Norton Street East defeated Kingston 1-0.

Also, Middle East squeaked past Road Warriors 1-0 on penalty kicks, after normal time ended 0-0, whilst Festival City Street Fighters defeated John Street 3-1 on penalty kicks, after regulation time finished 1-1.

The final round of qualifiers commences tomorrow at the same venue at 8:00am. In the opening fixture, Albouystown-A tackles Remy Boys of Rasville, while Albouystown-B opposes Legacy at 8:20am, and California Square battles Howes Street-A from 8:40am.

At 9:00am, Campbellville United face-offs with Hardina Street, whilst Island All-Stars-A engages Rose Drive at 9:20am, and Sophia Alquidas match skills with Railway Kitty from 9:40am.