Hikers, Queen’s Park , battle to thrilling 5-5 draw – Wins for GCC, Toronto Toros, Bal Wash Ers

Pepsi Hikers and Queens Park Hockey Club of Trinidad and Tobago battled to a 5-5 stalemate in the Men’s Division when the Diamond Mineral Water International Indoor Hockey Festival continued on Thursday.

The large crowd at the National Gymnasium was treated to a high scoring thriller which ebbed and flowed from the first minute. Darren Cowie gave the Trinidadians the lead in the fifth minute, only for Robert France to equalize in the seventh minute.

Queens Park retook the lead immediately in the form of Jordan Vieira in the eighth minute. However France made his presence felt once more as he completed his double one minute onward.

The visitors stunned the partisan crowd as they recorded two goals in the space of a minute to make it 4-2. Vieira scored his second in the 13th minute, following by a Domini Young conversion one minute later.

Randy Hope reduced the deficit heading into the halftime interval as he netted in the 17th minute. Upon the resumption, Aroydy Brandford equalized in the 24th minute to set up a tense finish.

Vieira then completed a hat-trick in the 33rd minute to hand his side a pivotal 5-4 advantage. Nonetheless, Branford secured a deserved point for the local unit as he scored in the final moments of the 40 minute encounter.

Bounty Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) humbled Carib Hockey Club of Trinidad and Tobago 5-2, with Kevin Spencer registering a helmet trick in the second, fifth, 13th and 33rd. Kareem McKenzie assisted with a 35th conversion. For the losers, Dylan Francis and Kern Ramsammy netted in the 17th and 26th minute.

In the Women’s Section, Toronto Toros blanked Old Fort 6-0. Kaelan Watson bagged s double in the eighth and 37th minute, while Jaslan Stirling netted twice in the 21st and 40th minute. Angela Lancaster and Danica Jayme chipped in with goals in the 24th and 28th minute each.

Continuing in the same division, Pizza Hut GCC and Woodpecker Hikers battled to a 2-2 draw. Siblings Sonia Jardine and Kerensa Fernandes scored in the fifth and 19th minute for Pizza Hut GCC, while Maria Munroe and Alana Lewis netted in the ninth and 20th minute for Hikers.

In the Veteran’s Zone, Bal Wash Ers downed Carib Hockey Club 5-3. Raji Singh bagged a double in the 11th and 34th minute, while Inder Bath scored in the 13th and 33rd minute. Juggy Mahal also chipped in with a 18th minute effort. For the losers, Davys Ramsammy, Kern Ramsammy and Hillary St. Louis netted in the 16th, 20th and 37th minute respectively. Meanwhile, Queens Park Hockey Club of Trinidad and Tobago crushed Hikers 5-0 in the same division.

Raphael Govia recorded a hat-trick in the first, 11th and 32nd, while Gary Chin scored twice in the 19th and 38th minute. On target in the loss was Devin Munroe in the 25th minute.

The event continues today at the same venue with another round of matches from 14:00hrs.