Senior Amateur Powerlifting Championships tomorrow

The Senior Powerlifting Championships will be held tomorrow at the St Stanislaus College Auditorium, on Brickdam, and is expected to attract 36 athletes, including seven females, according to a media release from the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPF).

Fitness Express’ Ian Rogers handing over the sponsorship to GAPF’s Andrew Austin recently. 
Fitness Express’ Ian Rogers handing over the sponsorship to GAPF’s Andrew Austin recently. 

The event will mark the return of some experienced campaigners from Guyana’s Golden Powerlifting Era, including one of Guyana’s seasoned iron sport competitors, Kimberley Mars-Loncke. Mars-Loncke, returning after a three-year absence, is renowned for winning medals at the Caribbean Powerlifting Championship, as well as snaring a CAC bronze medal.

2012 Caribbean bronze medalist, Fabian Ketwaroo will also return to the platform, as will two of Guyana’s top heavyweights, John ‘Big John’ Edwards and Colin Chesney. The behemoth pair will make their returns to be part of a three-way battle royale with Farouk Abdool of Hardcore Gym in the 120kg class.

Participation at this competition serves as a prerequisite for being considered for selection for Regional and International tournaments next year. Weigh-in time is 07:00 hr to 08:30 hr.

Tickets cost $1,000.

The GAPF wishes to express gratitude to its sponsors Fitness Express, Trophy Stall, Buddy’s Gym and Ticket Master for making this event possible.

