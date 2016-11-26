Upper Demerara/Kwakwani does it again

The 2016 National Schools Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field Championships is a wrap.

Another champions of champions trophy has been added to Upper Demerara/Kwakwani’s (District 10) cabinet.

The black and gold clad outfit came, saw, competed and conquered to retain the coveted trophy when the curtains came down on the 56th edition of prestigious championship last night at the National Stadium.

The Linden athletes bested 14 other districts including arch rivals, North Georgetown (District 11) which once again played second fiddle to the visitors of the city.

On the backs of several champion athlete performances by some of the nation’s budding stars, District 10 amassed 65 points to relegate North Georgetown to the first runners up position with 59 points.

The standout districts are no longer knotted on 14 overall wins apiece, since Linden has now lifted their 15th championship.

District 13 (Corentyne) was third overall with 55 points.

While the overall honours went to Upper Demerara/Kwakwani, District 10’s Deshanya Skeete, Chantoba Bright, Daniel Williams, Compton Caesar, District 11’s  Claudrice McKoy, Samuel Lynch, Yessinia Andrews  and Samuel Jordan were some of the young stars who shone the brightest during the five-day fixture.

Skeete recorded the upsets of the meet, bettering the fastest local female athlete of all time, Kenisha Phillips in the 200m on Thursday then relegated the District 11’s standout to another silver yesterday in the girl 400m u-16 event. Her eye popping time of 57.5s in the quarter mile event stands as the new record. The previous record was 58.8s which was recorded by Jevina Sampson in 2012.

Lynch who grabbed gold in the 800 and 1500m races, also sent shockwaves throughout the stadium when he took the top honors in the boys 400m u-18 final ahead of Daniel Williams.

Williams who won the 100 and 200m events, could not duplicate another gold medal performance on the track but jumped his way into the record books by emphatically erasing Parish Cadogan’s high jump record yesterday.

During an entertaining high jump contest, Williams leaped 191cm to tie with Jordan who also broke the long jump record during the meet. Cadogan’s record had stood at 184cm since 2010. Bronze medalist in the high jump, Torrique Boyce had a leap of 188cm.

McKoy, Bright and Andrews each took home three gold medals apiece. The Chase’s Academy pupil, McKoy was in a class of her own and cruised to lopsided victories in the U-18 3000m, 1500m and 800m.

Bright disturbed the sand and easily won the girls U-18 long and triple jump events then took her talents to the track to win the 400m final.

Andrews had a coming out party of sorts, signaling that she will be a force to be reckoned with for years to come. The U-14 athlete won all three of the sprint events in emphatic fashion. She completed the treble by taking the gold in the 400m after finishing ahead of Princess Brown (District 12) and Keliza Smith (District 3).

Other winners yesterday included: Ricky Williams (District 1) 5000m Boys Open

Linton Mentis (District 12) 400m Boys u-20 and Kezra Murray (District 3) 400m Girls u-20.

Relay results for yesterday included: 4 x 100m Boys Open District 10-winners, 4 x100m Girls Open District 11-winners

The event concluded in the presence of the Advisor of the Minister of Education, Vincent Alexander, Deputy Mayor, Sherod Duncan, Digicel’s Marketing and Events Executive, Louanna Abrams and other notable attendees. (Emmerson Campbell)

