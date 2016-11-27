3rd Annual Girls Pee Wee Football begins

Defending champ St. Stephens’s, West Ruimveldt, Enterprise and North Georgetown were amongst the winners when the 3rd Annual Smalta Girls Pee Wee Championship commenced yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, on Carifesta Avenue.

The holders edged Redeemer Primary by a 1-0 scoreline. Odelli Straughn scored the winner in the seventh minute. While, West Ruimveldt defeated Winfer Gardens 2-1. Gabriella McGarrell recorded a double in the third and 10th minute. The loser got into the scorer’s sheet via an own goal in the 13th minute.

Enterprise humbled 2014 champ winner Stella Maris 3-1. Kemeora Warren, Tanya Mohabir and Emmaria Mercier scored in…