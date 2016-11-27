Seara Mohamed and Randy Rankarran were among the top performers at the recent Guyana Wado Ryu Karate Association (GWRKA) National Junior Championships held at Banks DIH, Thirst Park.

Over 50 karatekas from different clubs in Guyana took part in the contest sponsored by United States-based members of the Association, Michael Mendonca and Terrence Clarke, as well as International Pharmaceutical Agency (IPA) and Banks DIH Limited.

Rankarran walked away with the gold medal after emerging winner of the Boys 13-15 age category.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.