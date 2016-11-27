Hope, Rajah shine for Red Force

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Isaiah Rajah stroked a half-century on debut while opening partner Kyle Hope extended his rich vein of form, but a clatter of wickets towards the close undermined Trinidad and Tobago Red Force’s superiority on the second day of their Regional Four-Day clash with Leeward Islands Hurricanes here Saturday.

Sent in at Queen’s Park Oval, the hosts battled showers on another rain-affected day in the third round encounter to finish on 173 for four,

Barbadian Hope, already with two half-centuries in four innings, banged a third with a top score of 86 while 23-year-old left-hander Rajah carved out 69.

The pair put on 162 for the first wicket but once they were separated, four wickets tumbled for just 10 runs as part-time slow bowler Kieran Powell (2-16) and off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall (2-29) hurt the innings with two wickets apiece.

Hope, who also scored heavily on the West Indies A tour of Sri Lanka last month, hit 10 fours in an innings requiring only 120 deliveries and lasting just under three hours.

Rajah, meanwhile, faced 161 balls in a shade over three hours at the crease and counted 11 fours.

The pair seemed set to carry Red Force to the close when the collapse set in suddenly.

Hope was lbw to Cornwall and three overs later, Rajah followed when he was caught at the wicket off Powell, with two runs added.

Captain Yannick Ottley (1) and nightwatchman Marlon Richards (0) then perished in the space of four deliveries as Hurricanes earned some of the honours.