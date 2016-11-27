J’ca Tri-Nation B/ball Invitational

The Guyana Senior Basketball team lost their opening fixture in the Jamaica Tri-Nation Invitational Series, going down to their Jamrockers 83-77 on Friday at the Jamaica National Indoor Sports Centre.

Stanton Rose and Terron Welsh top scored for the Guyanese with 17 points each. For the home side, John Brandt top scored with 22 points, while Kwame Lawrence assisted with 14 points.

Guyana took the early lead in the match as they outscored the home side 20-19. However, Jamrockers seized control of the fixture in the second stanza, outscoring Guyana 22-18 to lead 41-38 at the halftime interval.

Jamrockers increased their lead in the third period, as they outshot the Guyanese 20-16 to lead 61-54. The Jamaicans held on to seal the win as the final period ended 23-22 in favour of the Guyanese.

Up to press time, Guyana was slated to oppose Libertyville Vipers from 19:00hrs.

They will conclude their group round against the Jamaica National U21 squad today at 16:00hrs.