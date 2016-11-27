NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour U17 Championship

Beterverwagting (BV)/Triumph United defeated Buxton Stars 2-1 when the National Milling Company (NAMILC0) Thunderbolt Flour U17 Championship continued yesterday in the East Coast of Demerara zone.

Samuel Garnett and Omari Glasgow scored in the 24th and 72nd minute for the winners at the Golden Grove ground. For the loser, Shamar Scott netted in the 38th minute.

At the Grove Community ground in the East Bank of Demerara zone, Circuit Ville Jaguars mauled Diamond United 6-0, while Kuru-Kururu Warriors defeated Agricola Red Triangle via walkover.

The East Coast of Demerara section will resume today at the Golden Grove ground. In the opening match at 11:00hrs, Mahaica tackles Victoria Kings, while Ann’s Grove opposes Golden Stars from 13:00hrs in the feature contest.