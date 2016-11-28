Alleyne passes 400-run mark but rain stalls Pride progress

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Free-scoring opener Anthony Alleyne stroked his third half-century of the new Regional Four-Day season and pushed his aggregate past 400 runs, but Barbados Pride found their progress stymied by rain on the penultimate day of their third round encounter against Jamaica Scorpions here yesterday.

Chasing the hosts’ 224 all out, Pride were 153 for four when rain halted play in the final session at Sabina Park, once again frustrating the visitors’ hopes of making headway in the contest.

Left-handed opener Anthony Alleyne … stroked his third half-century of the season to move past 400 runs.

The 23-year-old Alleyne grabbed the opportunity to extend his excellent form, hitting 64 to record his fourth straight score over 50.

And with the innings, the left-hander moved to 441 runs from just five outings for the new season.

Shamarh Brooks weighed in with 44 while Test batsman Roston Chase got 23, but Pride faltered late to concede some of their advantage.

Earlier, Scorpions’ tail wagged to frustrate Pride as they added a further 67 runs before being dismissed inside the second hour after lunch.

Resuming on 157 for eight, number 11 Derval Green provided the resistance for the hosts with a counter-attacking 40 off 56 deliveries, with three fours and a six.

After Test fast bowler Kemar Roach had bowled Renard Leveridge for one in the fifth over of the morning, Green combined with captain Nikita Miller to rally Scorpions in a 57-run last wicket stand.

Miller made 24 not out off of 113 deliveries in just over 2-1/2 hours at the crease.

20161128scoreboard6In reply, Pride lost left-handed opener Omar Phillips cheaply for four with the score on five but Alleyne and Brooks propelled the innings with a nicely paced 111-run partnership for the second wicket.

Alleyne faced 123 balls in 2-3/4 hours and counted six fours and a six while Brooks, a right-hander, punched three fours and a six off 106 balls in nearly two hours at the crease.

The partnership took Pride to lunch at 45 for one and saw them through the next session which rain curtailed, 45 minutes before the scheduled break with the visitors on 105 without further loss.

Once play resumed, however, Scorpions had the better of the exchanges. Brooks, unbeaten on 39 at the interval, was bowled by leg-spinner Damion Jacobs at 116 for two and Alleyne put on a further 37 for the third wicket with Chase before he was bowled by debutant left-arm spinner Fabian Allen.

Seven balls later in the following over, Chase was lbw to Miller without any addition to the score as Scorpions recovered slightly before the rains came.

