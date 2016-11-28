Jaguars take slim lead over Volcanoes

The Guyana Jaguars took a slim lead of 27 over Windward Islands Volcanoes who were 90 for the loss of four wickets at the end of the second day of their day/night encounter at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Ground in Gros-Islet, St Lucia.

Following up with his 6-82 in the Windwards first innings, Raymond Reifer scored 52 runs and together with Anthony Bramble (58) were the lead scorers in Guyana's total of 219 all out. Chris Barnwell chipped in with 30 and Captain Leon Johnson with 30. For the Windwards Mervin Matthew and Delorn Johnson took four wickets apiece. At stumps last night, the Volcanoes had lost four wickets for 90 with Tyrone Theophile the lead scorer before losing his wicket. For the Jaguars, Keon Joseph has so far taken three wickets for 26 runs.