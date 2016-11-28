Rahim, Peterson, Taharally and Toney take powerlifting titles

If you are a fan of the iron and strength sports, then yesterday at the St Stanislaus College auditorium was the place to be since some of the best gladiators in the country took the platform to do battle in what turned out to be a record-breaking day.

When the dust settled after each of the 32 athletes pushed their muscle fibres to the max, Vijai Rahim (male overall equipped winner), Carlos Peterson (male overall unequipped winner), Nadina Taharally (female overall unequipped winner) and Tinesha Toney (female overall equipped winner) emerged as the last men and women standing.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.