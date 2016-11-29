Banks DIH Inter-Dept Softball

Vehicle Workshop were crowned the new Banks DIH Limited Inter- Departmental Softball Cricket Champions, on Friday, when they upset the highly favoured Distribution/Workshop by five runs at the Thirst Park ground.

Required to defend 110 in 10 overs, Vehicle Workshop restricted Distribution/Warehouse to 105-4. Kemo Jones led the bowlers with figures of 1-24 in his three overs, while Lawrence Rodney recorded 1-39 in his three over spell.

Ross top scored for the loser with 36 runs (1×6, 4x4s), while H. Baksh chipped in with 22 runs (1×6, 2x4s). Extras contributed 12 runs to their total.

Vehicle Workshop, batting first, battled their way to 110-4 in their allotted overs. Owen Granum led the way with 50 runs, highlighted with three sixes and four fours.

Extras was the next best contributor to the score with 29 runs, while Terry Liverpool supported with 10 runs. H. Baksh was the pick of the Distribution/Warehouse bowlers with figures of 2-24 in three overs.

Vehicle Workshop collected the championship trophy and the winners’ medals, while the loser collected the runners-up accolade and corresponding medals.