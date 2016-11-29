Beaton eyes Jaguars recall ahead of Regional Super 50

Fast-bowler Ronsford Beaton said he’s disappointed that he is not playing in the ongoing Regional 4-Day tournament, but hopes his recent limited overs form will help build a strong case for a national recall ahead of next year’s Regional Super 50 tournament.

The 24 year-old who has been a primary weapon in the Guyanese bowling department over recent times, was overlooked as part of the Jaguars first-choice plans for the 2016/17 Professional season. However, after being ignored, Beaton made use of his time by enjoying a decent stint with the Trinbago Knight Riders during the 2016 Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

He was a part of the West Indies 'A' team which travelled to Sri Lanka back in October to play in an official test tournament. He regained some confidence and form during the tour, returning figures of; 3-26, 2-41, and 2-38 in the 50 over format, before being called up to play for the Dhaka Dynamites in the fourth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).