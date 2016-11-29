Diamond Mineral Water International Indoor Hockey Festival

Titles for Toronto Toros, Bal Was Ers

Pepsi Hikers, Toronto Toros and Bal Was Ers were all crowned champions of their respective divisions when the curtains came down on Sunday night on the 13th Annual Guyana Hockey Board/Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Tournament at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue.

An appreciative crowd witnessed a captivating game in the men’s final between Pepsi Hikers and the Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) hockey team that kept them on the edge of their seats for forty thrilling minutes. The game was played at an electrifying pace, and the goals came fast and furious.

Within six minutes Hikers had grabbed three strikes against one for the Trinidadian visitors. At half-time, the scoreline read 4-2. The pace picked up in the second half, and goals by Jordan Reynos and Akim Toussaint in the 34th and 35th minute, respectively, drew QPCC level with the local unit at 6-6.