Gold medal for Guyana at Joola TT tournament

Guyana’s Table Tennis team copped the Gold and Bronze medals in the 2016 Joola Championships held this past weekend at the Gaylord National Resort’s Conference Center, Maryland, USA.

Kristian Sahadeo, Colin Wong, Denesh Persaud, Thuraia Thomas and Rolex John’s team led Guyana to the Gold medal in the 11B Division. In Division

10, the Bronze was achieved courtesy of another star-studded team which comprised of; Khalil Ninvalle, Terrence Raucsh, Anika Phillips, Abigail Martin and Selena Jackman.

However, the lion’s share of the success went to the Chinese who dominated the field, sweeping the higher ranked Divisions in a competition which attracted hundreds of teams when it got underway last Friday.

According to Coach Idi Lewis who accompanied the Guyanese team, the tourney was used as a developmental meet which is aimed at exposing the players to higher levels of competition. Lewis was also joined by former Caribbean Champion Sydney Christophe who is based in the United States.