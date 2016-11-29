Jamaica Tri-Nation Invitational Basketball Series

Guyana beat Jamaica U21s 71-32

Face Jamrockerz in the final

Guyana clinched their berth in the final of the Jamaica Tri-Nation Invitational Basketball Series, mauling the Jamaican National U21 unit 71-32 on Sunday, at the Jamaica National Indoor Sports Centre.

Akeem Kanhai led the Guyanese with 19 points and seven rebounds. He was assisted by Shane Webster who chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds, and Nikoloi Smith who recorded nine points and five rebounds.

For the Jamaicans, Daniel Martillier fashioned nine points and as many rebounds. The contest was effectively over heading into halftime as Guyana took a commanding 40-17 lead.

The first period ended 23-11 before Guyana outscored their foe 17-6. Jamaica U21 marginally won the low scoring third period 10-9 to trail 49-27, heading into the fourth quarter.

However the Guyanese cruised to the win, as they outscored Jamaica U21 by a 22-5 scoreline in the final period.

Up to press time, Guyana was slated to face-off with Jamrockerz at the same venue in the championship match. It will be the second meeting of the teams, with the senior Jamaican outfit winning the previous showdown 83-77.

