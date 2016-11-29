tie breaker to decide title

From Donald Duff in New York

Tie breaks will decide the 2016 International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Chess Championship, after the 12th and final game of the series between defending champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway and Russian challenger Serjey Karjakin, ended in yet another draw, at the Fulton Market Building, South Street Seaport, Manhattan, New York, yesterday.

The game was over in 36 minutes, the shortest ever in a world championship match, according to the organisers of the event.

After 12 games, some intriguing, some boring, and at least two exciting if not dramatic, the two players will have a rest day today before making the final, definitive push to secure the coveted title tomorrow in what will be a test of not only wills, but of concentration and stamina.