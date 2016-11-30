Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ returns

Camp Street All-Stars grab the spotlight

Sparta Boss taken to penalty kicks

Camp Street All-Stars were the story of the night, as the ‘Lot 12 unit’ crushed Railway Kitty 3-1 when the 7th edition of the Georgetown Zone of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Football Championship started on Monday.

A massive crowd witnessed the unlikely event, with the second year entrants running riot, as goals were snatched on either side of half time at the National Cultural Centre Tarmac.

Wendell Austin gave the inmates the lead on the stroke of halftime of the 30 minute affair, slotting home unchallenged into the empty net from the left side.

The raucous crowd which was clearly on the side of the Camp Street All-Stars was given another reason to celebrate, as Dwayne Christopher doubled their lead two minutes after the resumption, slotting a strike from the left side into the right corner.

