Bravo controversy typical of current Windies culture, says Sir Viv

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Legendary captain, Sir Vivian Richards, believes the recent sending home of Darren Bravo from the Tri-Nations Series is another indicator of the lack of progress in West Indies cricket.

Speaking to the Observer newspaper here, the former master batsman said whenever there were positive strides made, there were always being undermined by controversy and this was a culture which needed to change.

“I think it’s about time that we just leave these things alone at this stage. I guess there are a lot of issues going on there,” Sir Viv said.

“All that I can say on the whole matter is that rather than moving on, we just keep moving back every time. Every time there is some grounds gained, we move yards back after that.”

Bravo was sent home ahead of the tournament in Zimbabwe after the West Indies Cricket Board cancelled his match/tour contract over a controversial tweet.

Responding to WICB president Dave Cameron’s criticism of his form which led to him earning only a Grade C retainer contract, Bravo tweeted: “You have been failing 4 d last 4yrs. Y don’t u resign and FYI I’ve neva been given an A contract. Big idiot @davec51.”

@davec51 is Cameron’s twitter handle.

The board subsequently informed Bravo that he had contravened the terms of his match/tour contract and that he would be withdrawn from the tour.

He was also given a deadline to remove the offending tweet but failed to do so.

Sir Viv, who never lost a series as captain, said it was possible Bravo’s incident could be stemming from his older brother Dwayne’s wrangles with the board.

“I just believe that maybe, young Darren Bravo himself could be in that persecuting sort of a lane because of maybe, other stuff that was done with his brother (Dwayne) so it’s a long story,” he surmised.

West Indies failed to make the final of the Tri-Nations Series which was won by Sri Lanka.

More in Sports

Record numbers tuned in to the 2016 Caribbean Premier League.

Organisers hail unprecedented viewership for CPL T20

Magnus Carlsen

Carlsen retains chess title

Buxton United’s Dillon Wright (3rd from left) breaking the deadlock against Tavelle’s Academy at the Tucville Community ground in the Fruta Conquerors Academy League

U19 football

Flashback- Stellon David (centre) of Bent Street attempting to maintain possession of the ball while being challenged by Akeem Saul (left) of Holmes Street Tigerbay while team-mates Rensford Coleridge (no. 33) and Daniel Wilson (no.17) look on during the opening elimination round at the National Cultural Centre tarmac on Monday.

‘Greatest of the Streets’ football

default placeholder

GCB/Scotia Bank Kiddy Cricket

A cross is pictured over a flag of Chapecoense soccer club atop an altar prepared to a mass in tribute to their players at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Soccer plane in Colombia crash was running out of fuel

Stephen Hart

National programme not designed for success, says sacked Hart

Isaiah Rajah

Rajah lifted by encouraging debut

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. From left to right are Radesh Motie, Niram Yacoob, Diodath Datt and Harri Paul Parsram

    Marcus Bisram, bodyguard named in joint charge for murdering carpenter

  2. Varshnie Singh

    Former first lady robbed

  3. The section of the Fly Jamaica tail that was severed.

    CAL plane strikes tail of Fly Jamaica craft at CJIA

  4. Maryanna Lionel

    No bail but speedy trial promised to bribery accused in carpenter murder probe

  5. Bharrat Jagdeo

    ‘Pradoville 2’ audit advises criminal case against PPP/C Cabinet members

  6. Maurice Sumner

    Man found hanging in Mackenzie police station cell

  7. Samantha Sheoprashad

    Guyanese woman one of 60 recognised by Queen’s young leaders programme

  8. Herman David

    Diamond man killed in Soesdyke crash


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

President David Granger (left) presenting to Barbadian Prime Minister Freundel Stuart a painting done by Guyanese artist Merlene Ellis for the people of Barbados on the occasion of their 50th Anniversary of Independence. The painting is of Guyana’s national bird the Canje Pheasant. The President and First Lady Sandra Granger were guests of Barbados for the celebrations. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

Canje Pheasant painting

President David Granger (second from left) describing the elements of this Winslow Craig work, ‘The Chief Witness to the Environment’, which the President gifted to the Barbadian Prime Minister Freundel Stuart on the occasion of Barbados’ 50th anniversary of Independence. The President and First Lady Sandra Granger (left) were guests of Barbados for the celebrations. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

Chief witness

rihannafirstlady

First Lady meets Rihanna

A section of the Health Fair which was hosted by the Ministry of Public Health at D’Urban Park on Friday.

GALLERY: Ministry observes diabetes day

Cordial relations: Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo (right) and PPP General Secretary Clement Rohee greeting each other at Parliament yesterday. (Photo by Keno George)

Cordial relations

The route march in progress (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GDF route march

image

Farewell to Chinese Ambassador

20161125front

Orange solidarity with women